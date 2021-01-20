St. John Bosco fundraiser set

MARIA STEIN – On January 31, the Maria Stein Shrine will be celebrating the Feast Day of Italian Priest, St. John Bosco, with a meal from Bella’s Italian Grille and special relic veneration. St. John Bosco was an Italian Roman Catholic priest, educator, and writer of the 19th century. A follower of the spirituality and philosophy of Francis de Sales, Bosco was an ardent devotee of Mary, mother of Jesus, under the title Mary Help of Christians.

The Shrine has partnered with Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina to celebrate St. John Bosco’s Feast Day and offer two drive-thru meal options. Dinner option one is a Bosco Bake (meatballs, penne pasta, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese). Dinner option two is Chicken Alfredo (chicken, penne pasta and Alfredo sauce). Each dinner is $8 and includes one warm, cheese-filled, Bosco stick. You can add on 10 frozen Bosco sticks (for enjoying later) to your order for $10. Please note, these are dinner (not lunch) sized portions.

Pre-sale ends Jan. 26. The meals can be picked via drive thru at the main entrance of the Maria Stein Shrine on Jan. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On this day, the relic of St. John Bosco will be out for public veneration in the Relic Chapel.

Tickets can be purchased online at mariasteinshrine.org, at the Main Entrance of the Shrine, by calling Diana Russell at 419-925-4532 or email at d.russell@mariasteinshrine.org. All proceeds benefit the Maria Stein Shrine.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.