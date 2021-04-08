Easter is over, now what?

Easter has come and gone, once again. This year, many of us were in a familiar place, whereas last year the church was closed during this season. Some churches are still closed for worship. We came into this season with a newness, with a refreshing that was needed. Now that this season is over, what do we do?

My hope and prayer is that we continue with this excitement and this energy and we become the church that we were supposed to be all along. A church body that is working towards the healthy development of people participating in society. I pray that we are engaged in our relationship with God, and that we are willing to step into the spaces where people need our help. The early church was made up of people from diverse and different backgrounds, and they were building new traditions, and providing hope as they began to bear one another’s burdens.

1 Corinthians 12: 12-13 – NLT – “The human body has many parts, but the many parts make up one whole body. So it is with the body of Christ. Some of us are Jews, some are Gentiles, some are slaves, and some are free. But we have all been baptized into one body by one Spirit, and we all share the same Spirit.”

My prayer for this Eastertide season is that we begin to celebrate our diversity, love one another deeply, and begin to hold one another up in faith. I want us to live in our eternal relationship with God now, not later. I want us to experience the resurrection daily, and begin to act like we are already in heaven, working together to worship the holy and triune God; the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. If you are reading this, I am praying for a movement of the Holy Spirit within you and through you, that you might be the change this world needs to see!

By Pastor Michael Mitchell Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor for Maplewood and DeGraff United Methodist Churches.

