God of the broken

Many people struggle to believe in God, because of the hurt and brokenness they’ve seen or experienced in life; so I want to share today, that I believe in God, in large part, because of how I’ve seen and experienced Him working in and through the hurtful and brokenness circumstances of my own life and in the life of many others throughout my years of ministry.

God’s Word says in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

This means that for those who know Jesus as Savior and Lord, we can rest assured that He is a God Who takes all our broken pieces, and hands us back His unbroken peace – in ways that bless us and make us stronger.

Here’s a visual: There was a little boy who loved playing in the woods behind his house. One day, the boy noticed a little pine tree struggling to stay alive. It was even starting to grow sideways trying to get its little branches into the sunlight.

The boy decided to help that tree to grow healthy and strong, so he dug up the tree and planted it in the middle of a clearing where it would get all the sunshine it needs. He staked it and tied it up straight and watered it every day.

As the next couple of years went by, the tree grew much stronger and healthier. But one day when the boy went to water his tree, it was snapped in two. Evidently the tree had been hit by a lawn tractor and it was snapped in half.

The boy was so upset he picked up the tree and took it to his dad. His dad could fix anything, so surly he could fix this too.

So the boy’s father told him to go and play and he would see what he could do.

All day went by and the little boy could hardly wait to see his tree. When his dad came out of the work shed the boy asked, “Is it okay? Did you save my tree?” And his dad said, “No son, it was too badly damaged. I couldn’t save it.”

And the boy was so upset that he began to cry.

But his dad said, “Son, why don’t you go see it. It’s still in the shed.” As the boy walked in, the tears stopped flowing, his eyes got big, and he said, “That’s my tree?” And sitting on the work bench was a small train his dad had carved out of the boys prized tree. An engine, two small cars, and a caboose. The boy was so happy that it was something he could keep and treasure for the rest of his life!

It’s true that sometimes life can leave us feeling hurt, broken, and snapped in two. But I want to remind you today that we serve a God that can take the broken pieces of your life, and hand you back His unbroken piece. When life brings its worst, God gives His best!

If you’re hurting and broken today, I want to encourage you to turn to Jesus and trust him!

By Pastor Chad Wilson Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene.

