Bowling Family featured in free concert June 18 at Freedom Fellowship

SIDNEY – The popular Christian singing group, The Bowling Family, will be providing a free concert and service at Freedom Fellowship on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. It will mark their second appearance in Sidney over the past year.

The church is located at 1690 Michigan St., in the Sidney Plaza.

The Bowling Family combines talent, sincerity and experience to usher in the presence of God. Candor, truth, and stories of hope are the focus of the evening.

They are witnesses of the miracles that come from the struggle. And in this season that has tested and tried all of humanity, this team of GOD-called women have a special place in the world of music and ministry, according to Kelly Bowling.

The group consists of Kelly, her oldest daughter, Hope, who is 21; Katelanne, who is 17; and 14-year-old Gracie. Hope officially joined The Bowling Family on stage, full-time, about eight years ago. Things change, life happened, and Katelanne and Gracie have moved into the line-up in a major way in 2021.

The family is no stranger to the Christian music world, with Kelly having a long list of accomplishments during her vocal career. She spent more than 15 years with her family, The Crabb Family. During that time they were the recipients of three GRAMMY nominations, 11 Dove Awards, 16 number one songs and numerous other accomplishments.

Kelly’s can be heard on the family’s hits “Don’t You Wanna Go,” “Good Day,” “Jesus Will Do What You Can’t,” “Trail Of Tears,” as well as singing harmonies on all the others.

Kelly and her daughters truly bring a sound all their own to any stage. The addition of the three Bowling girls brings a refreshing youthful sound that is a bit reminiscent of early Crabb Family days.

Kelly Bowling said she will be found praising, loving, and singing a song of encouragement for the rest of her days. Her children are cut from the same cloth.

Kelly said, “God called me before I was. So, as long as I have breath in my body, I will be found telling of the goodness of Jesus. In the good seasons, in the rough seasons, in the healthy seasons, in the not so healthy seasons, I will tell of His faithfulness.”