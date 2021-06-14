Shrine art show planned

MARIA STEIN – Mark your calendars for the 11th Annual Shrine Art Show & Sale, June 26 to July 23, 2021. The show will be both onsite and online. For those who plan to visit in person, over 100 pieces will also be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room and the Last Supper Room. See thought-provoking works of art from talented artists, including many available for purchase. While visiting, cast a vote for the favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.

Onsite show hours are Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Shrine is closed July 4 and 5, 2021. For more information regarding the art, awards, show judge or sponsors, visit mariasteinshrine.org or call Diana Russell at 419-925-4532.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.