Life Chain event promotes message of hope, healing

SIDNEY — About 75 people attended the National Life Chain event held at the courtsquare recently in Sidney, for Respect Life month.

Attendees heard from one of the winners of the 2021 Pro-Life Oratory Contest, Becca Seger, from Russia, who is studying Marketing at Wright State Lake campus. A time of peaceful prayer and witness for the respect of all human life followed, as participants dispersed evenly around the court square holding signs with messages such as “Life: the First Unalienable Right,” “Choose Love, Choose Life,” “Abortion Hurts Women” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals.”

Opening and closing prayers were given, respectively, the by Rev. Martin Fox of St. Remy Parish, Russia, and the Rev. Dave Boley, of Sidney Apostolic Temple. Shelby County Right to Life program director Anne Schmiesing closed the event by encouraging participants to continue to pray throughout the day for these who witnessed the event.

“You never know who witnessed our message of hope and healing today; who may have recalled painful memories of an abortion and is in need of healing,” she said.

Schmiesing also noted successful programs for post-abortion healing are available in Sidney and Dayton, which have brought peace and healing to many people through The HOPE Project (hopeafterabortiondayton.org).