Building on a foundation of faith

Twenty years ago Al Qaida terrorists flew airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and Pentagon and another hijacked plane crashed as passengers fought to take control of the plane from the terrorists. More than 2,900 people were killed in the attacks. Three days later Billy Graham spoke at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. expressing America’s need of God: “God is our refuge and strength, and ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea” (Psalm 46:1-2). Graham concluded his message to America with lessons we can learn from this tragedy: have faith and trust in God (Proverbs 3:5-6); stand together in prayer and be labourers in His harvest (Matthew 9:37-38). Thank you, firefighters, police, and blood donors!

Today, I believe America is being attacked internally. Did you know contrary to the message of Billy Graham, great effort is being made to remove God from our culture and divide our country? Did you know the book of Proverbs (1:7) tells us that, “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge?” In 1776, future President John Adams said, “Statesmen may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish principles upon which freedom can securely stand.” That mindset was widely held among the founders who helped shaped the legal, political, and educational foundations of the new nation. They saw the education of young minds being at the heart of it.

Did you know in colonial America the Bible was the first book on the shelf, then the New England Primer? The Primer taught children their ABCs using basic biblical truths and lessons about life: A – In Adam’s fall, we sinned ALL; B – Heaven to find, the BIBLE mind; C – CHRIST crucified for sinners died. The Primer also included the names of the Old and New Testament books, the Lord’s Prayer, the Apostles’ Creed, the Ten Commandments, etc. The Primer was the second best-selling book in the American colonies… second to the one and only Holy Bible.

Did you know prayer has been removed from schools, mother’s choice presides over baby’s life, the Ten Commandments are being removed from government institutions, Critical Race Theory is taught to divide, and God has been removed from oath of office and giving testimony in court?

God spoke to Solomon and is speaking to us, “If my people who are called by my name (CHRISTians), shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14). Just as in the tragedy of the twin tower attacks 20 years ago, 2900+ people met their fate. Are YOU ready to face eternity?

You can find real hope! God loves you! He calls you to turn from sin and trust in Jesus! He will give you a new beginning and new life eternal!

(Resources for this article found in KJV Life Application Bible, NKJV American Patriots Bible, and BGEA – Decision Magazine)

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

