Annual Nativity exhibit at Shrine planned

MARIA STEIN – From Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022, the Shrine will be hosting the Annual Nativities Exhibit from the recently donated collection of Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh. More than 80 unique nativity sets will be on display in the Shrine’s Gathering Space, located on the first floor near the main entrance.

The exhibit will include sets from differing time periods, cultures, and artistic mediums. It is a wonderful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and a way to foster discussion about how this holiday has been observed by many different cultures from across the globe. Since the first nativity scene was developed by St. Francis of Assisi, different people have been putting their own spin on the birth of Christ. This beloved annual event showcases the various ways that Jesus’ birth has been interpreted.

Bring the whole family to this reminder of the reason for the season. This free exhibit is open to the public during the normal Shrine Hours: Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6 .m., Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Shrine is closed Dec. 24 – 27 for Christmas and Dec.r 31 – Jan.y 3 for New Year’s.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.