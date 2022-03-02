Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman to speak at shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Adoration Guild Lenten Learning Series on Purgatory and Ministry of the Assembly will be held March 15 and 24. Both sessions will be held in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel and begin at 10 a.m. They are free and open to the public.

The first session (March 15) focuses on Purgatory: what is it and why is it praying for the dead. Purgatory sometimes is a greatly misunderstood doctrine of the Church. This reflection will help people appreciate this doctrine of the Church and why it is part of tradition.

The second session (March 24) will focus on Ministry of the Assembly. When we think of liturgical ministries, few of us think of being members of the assembly—our very gathering with Christ the Head of the Body — as a very real ministry. This reflection will help us appreciate why it is so important to assemble for the liturgical celebrations, and why this ministry is the most important ministry of them all.

Both sessions are presented by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S. For more than 50 years, Zimmerman has belonged to a Congregation of women religious founded for Eucharistic Adoration. She is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, Ohio; an adjunct professor of liturgy; and a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy. She has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.