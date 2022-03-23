A presentation by Jews for Jesus

JACKSON CENTER — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” on Sunday, April 3, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The presentation, shared by Teddy Lema from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples. Join the congregation for an explanation of the symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. Participants will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as everyone learns the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before he died and give people a closer look at the very Jewish life he led.

Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience.

For more information, call Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 937-596-6516 or visit http://www.jcgracelutheran.org/.