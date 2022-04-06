Valley Church plans Eggstravaganza

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua will be hosting their community-wide annual Eggstravaganza with lots of fun and treats for the kids at the Piqua campus on Saturday, April 16, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway. It is a drive-thru event allowing everyone to stay in their cars.

The Eggstravaganza will feature live animals as well as big trucks and animal characters including the Easter Bunny and some of his friends who will be in attendance at the event. There will also be a DJ and a photo opportunity.

Children will receive special Easter eggs filled with candy, a craft kit, a cookie kit and there will be a drawing for prizes including a $50 Get Air gift card, a one night stay at the Troy Holiday Inn Express, an indoor playground party at The Valley Church in Piqua and a package that includes a Columbus Zoo pass and gas card.

Paula Monnin, Family Ministry director said the church is looking forward to seeing everyone come to the event.

“We love our community and the Eggstravaganza is a community event for the whole family. We’ve got some fun stuff planned along with some awesome giveaways! It’s a great time to get to know the community and celebrate what Jesus has done for all of us, giving us hope for salvation. Everyone is welcome!”

The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine. To pre-register, go to https://thevalley.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/33/responses/new or call the church at 937-778-8822. While preregistration is encouraged, those not registering are still welcome to attend the event.

The Valley Church is also inviting everyone to attend their Easter celebration on Sunday, April 17, at the 9:15 a.m. or 11 a.m. service, in person or online.