Wisdom delivered through the Bible

Billy Graham has said, “The harvest is always urgent. The destiny of man and nations is always being decided. Every generation is crucial. We are not responsible for the past generations, and we cannot bear full responsibility for the next one. However, we do have our generation! God will hold us responsible at the Judgment Seat of Christ Jesus for how well we fulfilled our responsibilities and took advantage of our opportunities.”

The Bible is full of knowledge. Knowledge is good, yet there is a great difference between knowledge (knowing the facts) and wisdom (applying those facts to our life). Knowledge without wisdom is useless! Proverbs 1:7 states, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction;” and Proverbs 11:30, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.

The Bible informs us that approximately 25 centuries ago, Judah was defeated and thousands of the countrymen were deported into slavery. One of the deported, Daniel, was strong in his faith in his God! Daniel writes about the depth of his faith in Daniel 2:22, “He [God] revealed the deep and secret things; he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth in him;” and in Daniel 12:3, “Those who are wise shall shine like the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.”

Our God is sovereign! He is in control of His creation and has been moving in history, controlling the destinies of humanity ever since. Earthquakes, tornadoes, lawlessness, wickedness, infanticide, and idolatry make our world seem to be overcome with evil and no hope. The world is badly broken!

There is hope!

Matthew 2:1-2, “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea…there came WISE men from the east to Jerusalem saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” *Fast forward ‘Christ’mas, Golgotha, the Cross, the Tomb…Matthew 28:6, “He is risen, as he said…” Acts 17:31, “He has appointed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.”

Billy Graham spoke that, “God will hold us responsible at the Judgment Seat of Christ Jesus for how well we have fulfilled our responsibilities and have taken advantage of our opportunities.” In September 2001, Graham shared, “The story does not end with the Cross, for beyond the tragedy of the Cross, the tomb was empty. It tells us that there is Hope for eternal life, for Christ Jesus has conquered evil and death and hell. Yes, there is hope!”

Jesus says in Revelation 22:20, “…Surely I come quickly.”

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

