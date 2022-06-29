VBS planned

PASCO — Pasco United Methodist Church will hosting a one-day Vacation Bible School on July 9, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. The program is for children ages three through the fifth grade.

They will listen to a Bible story, sing songs, have a treat, play games and make a craft. Organizers want to make this a memorable experience for all the children as they will grow in their love for Jesus and their understanding of God’s love for them.

To register a child for the program, call 937-492-4986 or email [email protected]

The church members will also be holding a yard sale from July 14-16 beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth program.