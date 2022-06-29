Religious spiritualities pilgrimage planned

MARIA STEIN – Have you ever wondered what makes a Dominican different from a Franciscan, or a Carmelite distinct from a Benedictine? In an hour-long journey through the buildings and grounds of the Shrine, participants will look at the saints who belonged to various religious communities to learn their flavor of Catholic life and prayer.

Pilgrimage dates and times are Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m.; Tuesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m. The same pilgrimage is offered at each time.

For more information contact Matt Hess at [email protected] or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.