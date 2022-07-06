Produce stand opens July 9

NORTH STAR — The Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star will be operating a produce stand for the benefit of the poor.

The stand will be located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127, North Star, Ohio. St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever they wish to take home.

The produce stand is open every Saturday beginning July 9 and throughout the rest of the summer from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds and leftover produce are given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day. Some of the proceeds may also be given to other area soup kitchens.