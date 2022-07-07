Shift your perspective, change your life

Perspective is powerful. Did you know that you have the capability to change your life with a simple shift in perspective?

Perspective can be understood as the lens through which a story/scenario is perceived or understood.

Have you ever thought about how we understand our perspective is in our control? How we view any given situation or day is something we have control over. We control our perspective by understanding that everything we perceive is not the truth. Why? Our perspective can be tainted by so many different things. By life experiences. By feelings. By brokenness. By our bias. Everything we see is a perspective, but it is not necessarily the truth.

Think about the analogy of the glass half full or glass half empty. I’m curious how you choose to view the glass. Some of us see this as a glass half full and some of us see it as a glass half empty. Why? It’s all about perspective… But what is the truth? The truth is that it is both half empty and half full. But wait… that doesn’t help does it? It does…

Your perspective is not always fact.

Perspective is your point of view. That is good news. Why? Because sometimes in life we can be going through something extremely challenging, and it sometimes may feel like that is all there is. But it’s not. That is only your point of view.

Now I say that perspective is in our control because I truly believe it is. Life is hard. There is no denying that. We go through so many things – as children, as young adults, and as adults… and these are the very things that may make it difficult to see a glass half full. But does that make it impossible? No. We must create the space for a shift. Do you notice that a lot of times you view life out of a negative lens? Do you notice that you have a terrible attitude going into things? Why? A lot of times it’s because of your perspective. We allow what we see to control us. So, a lot of times instead of controlling our perspective. Our perspective is controlling us.

You have the capability to change your life with a simple shift in perspective.

That is what I want you to know today… That you have the capability to change your life all with a simple shift in how you are choosing to perceive your life.

We all have bad things we could focus on but we all also have good things. What will you choose to focus on? How will you choose to perceive what goes on in your life? This is important.

The Bible says in 2 Corinthians 4:18 “So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

And in Colossians 3:2 “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”

Also in Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”

It all has to do with what…. Your mind. What are you focusing on? What are your thoughts? A lot of people try to avoid reflection and deep thinking, but I encourage you to really thing about your thought process.

Change your perspective … Change your life.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Katie-Mayes.jpg

By Lt. Kathryn Mayes Your pastor speaks

The writer is a pastor and corps officer with the Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County.

