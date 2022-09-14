Northtowne Church of God hosts Kid’s Carnival

SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 12th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave.

The carnival will feature a 21-foot giant slide, a bounce obstacle course and a bounce house, There will also be games, door prizes and refreshments. Event organizers also said the church will provide hot dogs, pop-corn, snow-cones, and other treats.

For more information or transportation, call the church office at 937-507-4000. The community is invited to come and be a part of the special evening.