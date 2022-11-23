Celebrate the season of Thanksgiving

Two ways of directing our celebration this Thanksgiving. Often we review the year and tell others how we are thankful. We thank people for the kind things they have done, how they have helped us, the many blessing in which we have received over the past year. These are all well and good, but Thanksgiving is not just about the things we have received, how we have been blessed or even how we have been a blessing to others.

Thanksgiving is about giving adoration as well. Stop for a moment and think about this. God is God whether He does good things for us or not. It is the attributes of God that we truly do celebrate. God, in His lovingkindness cares for all of His creation. God in His mighty power created all of this world and universe and beyond.

We can’t fathom nor can we see all of the splendor of God and His creation. Yet, in the infinite glory of God, He has created us in his image and sent His son into this world to be our payment for sin. God loved us, before we even knew He existed or we were even born. Yet, God sent His son into this world to be our hope for eternity. God in His eternal compassion, took watch over us and provided us with the opportunity to be forgiven of our sins and be redeemed. Christ Jesus died willingly for you and I, that we that believe in Him would have eternal life granted to us through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, the Messiah.

Isn’t it amazing, that we have the opportunity to celebrate with family, friends and those around us a season of Thanksgiving, giving thanks to the One that made all of it possible? Yes, many have had loved ones pass away and there is an empty chair at the table. To be honest, there is an empty spot in our lives as well. Celebrate God in the midst of the struggles. God gives us strength to face the new day, hope for eternity and comfort when we need it most. Yes, God, knows your struggles, your pains and your joys and celebrations over this past year. In that very thing, God knowing our individual situations, we should be thankful. Not only is a God of infinite power, glory, wisdom, holiness and many other attributes; God is also interested in our lives.

This Thanksgiving, take a moment to celebrate the attributes of God, to adore him and celebrate the glory of God. Then as you begin to give thanks for all of the other things in your life, they are in perspective. At Immanuel Church in Kettlersville, we have been looking at the glory of God and celebrating God. We have been looking at the many, many, many works of God. From creation to the second coming of Christ, God has countless blessings through time that He has done. Great are the works of God. And finally, on November 20th, we are looking at and celebrating the Family of God. You see, we don’t live our lives as individuals but as a community. We live as neighbors, family and friends. One of the greatest families which we can be part of, is that of the Church family. Every family has its bumps in the road, but families overcome their differences and celebrate the uniqueness of one another. Yes, there it is again, God in His infinite wisdom did not create all of us to be exactly alike.

Celebrate our differences and give thanks that not everyone is exactly the same. Blessing to all of you! Happy Thanksgiving! And may you be blessed as you are a blessing to those around you. Thank you God, for who you are, what you do and how you touch our lives every day. Amen.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_RinehartEd.jpg

By Pastor Ed Rinehart Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Immanuel Church of Kettlersville, Ohio.

The writer is the pastor of Immanuel Church of Kettlersville, Ohio.