America, in the age of Trump, is a hoax

Since Jan. 20, 2017, I’ve wanted to ask this question: What can be done when the people themselves don’t care?

America, in the age of President Donald Trump, is a hoax. Trump is a dystopian menace, racist, sexist, cruel, corrupt and narcissistic. The rule of law —that no one is above it —has repeatedly been trashed by Trump and his administration.

Although several of his aides, including a former campaign manager, have gone to prison or jail, Trump, as a sitting president, seems beyond the law’s reach in criminal matters. (He was an unindicted co-conspirator in a New York Court that sent his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prison.)

We’ve got an American Gulag, involving thousands of Hispanics/Latino children, happening on our southern boarder with Mexico.

The “Leader of the Free World” lies to us well over 10,000 times and nobody — other than our ever vigilant news media — blinks and eye.

A president of the United States, in the 21st century, calls Klu Klux Klansmen and Nazi sympathizers “some very fine people.” Are we never ashamed?

Practically everybody in Trump’s party (Republican) abdicates their constitutional oath to the American people by never questioning him or his actions. Mark my words, this will be a big story in the books of the future.

Trump berates our longtime allies, England, Germany and the NATO alliance, while he cozies up to murderous thugs like North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

He stood beside a former Soviet Union police agent (KGB) Russian President Vladimir Putin on foreign soil (Helsinki, Finland), and takes Putin’s word over American intelligence services concerning Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Quite frankly, if that isn’t treason, I don’t understand the meaning of the word (“giving aid and comfort to the enemy”).

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in his investigation of the interference, cited Trump for 10 cases of obstruction of justice.

Essentially as many Americans as died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — 3,000 — perished in a 2017 hurricane in Puerto Rico. Trump blamed Puerto Ricans (mostly Hispanics) in the aftermath and denied them the help they really needed (a scandal all its own).

More than 15 women have accused the president of sexual abuse, and he paid off a porn movie star (Stormy Daniels — great name) to the tune of $130,000 to keep it from American voters just before the 2016 election.

Almost any of the above, by itself — would have done in another American chief of state.

Where is, however, any visible outrage by the American population overall? Many are predicting Trump will win re-election in 2020. That indeed says more about us than it does even him.

I have a theory that I’ve rarely read or heard.

Trump’s support is overwhelmingly white people — still the majority at approximately 62 percent. Watch the crowds around him at a rally, predominately Caucasian faces hooting an hollering at his lies and perversions of American ideals.

I decided to be at least one old (74) white guy who is totally disgusted with a country I’ve always loved.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Jerry-Turner.jpg

By Jerry Turner Guest columnist

The writer is a former Sidney Daily News sports editor (1973-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era (1965-69).

The writer is a former Sidney Daily News sports editor (1973-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era (1965-69).