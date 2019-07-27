Do herbal remedies really work?

Dear Readers,

Chances are many of you who are reading this are taking some type of herbal supplement. Be it ginseng for better energy, saw palmetto for prostate health, or echinacea to improve immunity, many are turning to natural remedies for their health.

It is important to know that herbal supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As with any medication, herbal remedies may have side effects. To be safe, talk to your doctor before starting an herbal treatment.

Dear Dietitian is committed to educating consumers on scientifically-based nutrition. The table below lists particular herbal remedies, claims and the results of scientific research as far as their effectiveness:

• Cinnamon: Lowers blood sugar to help treat diabetes or pre-diabetes; No significant change in blood sugar level. (1)

• Green tea: anti-cancer effects; Research does not support claims. (2)

• Milk thistle: Treats liver diseases such as hepatitis and cirrhosis; Mixed results, may ease symptoms of liver disease. (3) Other studies show it did not improve liver function. (4)

• Turmeric (curcumin): Treatment of digestive diseases; Positive results in treating Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. (5)

• Echinacea: Stimulates immune system; Studies support claim. (6)

• Ginseng: Boosts energy levels; Positive results in people with chronic illnesses (7)

• Kombucha Tea: Prevents constipation; Insufficient studies (8)

• Zinc: Reduces duration of common cold, lessens severity of symptoms of common cold; Research supports claims. (9)

Disclaimer: Dear Dietitian does not endorse any product or diet plan.

Good health to you!

Dear Dietitian

By Leanne McCrate

Leanne McCrate is an award-winning dietitian based in Missouri. Her mission is to educate the public on sound, evidence-based nutrition. Do you have a nutrition question? Email her at deardietitian411@gmail.com.

