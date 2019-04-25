Writer supports Carter for judge

To the Editor:

Please join me in supporting Gary Carter for Sidney Municipal Court Judge on election day, May 7.

Magistrate Carter has served our community faithfully and well. He is experienced, knowledgeable, impartial, and has the mind of Solomon to always do the right thing. He has been an attorney for 35 years and has served on the bench for 28 years.

I have known Gary and his wife, Pam, and their two sons Matt and Luke for over 10 years. Gary has been a faithful member and hard worker on behalf of our Sidney Kiwanis. He has served in many capacities as he does currently.

Because of Gary’s commitment to protect and defend the Constitution, and to interpret it according to its text, and because of his long history as a faithful servant/leader of our community, Gary has my full support. Gary treats everyone with respect and has an outstanding reputation running a smooth and efficient courtroom.

Please join me in helping Gary Carter become our next Sidney Municipal Court Judge. If you cannot be at the polls on Election Day, do not hesitate to take advantage of absentee voting.

DiAnne Karas

Sidney, Ohio