Reader calls for Christian church revival

To the editor:

I am calling for a revival in the Christian church in America and around the world. I don’t mean the move version of revival with a lot of loud music and people jumping and dancing, I mean the church going back to first works, which is telling the world that there is salvation by accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

Church organizations do not have to give up their principles. We stand for more than full pews and collection plates. We can calmly explain to those who may disagree with us that our teaching come from our Bible. We should make no condemnation of those who do not agree with us. God gave mankind a freewill. We all will have to answer for our actions and decisions on judgment day. If we are Christians, our sins are forgiven and forgotten forever. Amen.

Larry Grieshop

Sidney