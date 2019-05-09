Reader is grateful for help after a fall

To the editor:

My name is Mary E. (Piati) Bales and on April 22, 2019, as I was leaving the Sidney Post Office, my foot came down on a walnut shell and I ended up on the sidewalk.

I would like to “thank” the person who was in a car that yelled at me to see if I needed help. I would as well like to say “thank you” to the two men that stayed with me and were kind enough to call a rescue squad for me.

I do not know any of these people, although again, thank you for your kindness. Have a fantastic day.

Thank you as well to the city of Sidney Rescue Squad firefighter/paramedic Andy Zumberger, and I am sorry, I did not catch the driver’s name.

Grateful,

Mary E. Bales