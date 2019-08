To the editor:

The Maplewood UMC 5K Country Fun Run Team would like to thank the runners, all the sponsors and donors of gifts, the timekeeper and anyone who was involved in making our run a success. It takes a lot of time and planning and we want you to know we appreciate your support. We look forward to doing it again next year. Blessings to all.

Rick and Deb Hagan ant the 5K Team

Maplewood