SHS Class of 1969 50th Class Reunion is set

To the editor:

The Sidney High School Class of 1969 is inviting other graduates form SHS to join them at their Friday night activities on Sept. 13.

There will be a pre-game gathering located behind the middle school at 6 p.m.; then at 7 p.m., they will attend the football game between the Sidney Yellow Jackets and Belmont. Also on Friday, there will be a Meet and Greet at the River’s Edge Sports Bar, formerly Locust Grove, at 8 p.m. Anyone who would like to stop in and say “hi” and reminisce the good times spent together, you are welcome!

For the 1969 classmates only, on Saturday there will be morning golf and an afternoon walking tour of Amos Memorial Library, the Shelby County Historical Society and the Sidney Theatre renovation. Rounding out the day, for those pre-registered, there will be a dinner and dance at the Sidney American Legion Post 217.

Sunday, for those wanting to meet before traveling home, there’s an optional breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, which brings the weekend to an end.

Anyone who wants more information on our reunion weekend, or our class in general, can go to the website: sidneyhighschool.com

The SHS Class of 1969 50th Class Reunion Committee