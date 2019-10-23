Vote for Amy Moloney Klingler Clinton Township fiscal officer

To the editor:

As a Clinton Township resident and voter, I am casting my vote for Amy Moloney Klingler for fiscal officer. Amy’s trustworthiness, professionalism and dedication to serving her community have won my support.

I have known Amy for several years, and have found her to not only be intelligent, but a caring and compassionate individual. Her tireless involvement in the community, through United Way and the Regional Planning Commission, show that she is a woman of service and integrity who truly wants the best for Clinton Township.

I believe, as a dedicated public servant and member of our community, she will help Clinton Township continue its strong and positive growth and economic development.

I know she will continue to serve as Clinton Township fiscal officer with the same passion she exhibits in all of her endeavors.

Please join me in voting for Amy Moloney Klingler in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

Stephanie Wilson

Sidney