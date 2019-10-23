Vote for Carter for Municipal Court judge

To the editor:

Gary Carter did not get into the race for Municipal Court judge lightly. He would not have run unless he believed there needed to be a change. When he first started thinking about running for judge, he received a lot of encouragement from property owners, attorneys who practice in municipal court and law enforcement personnel who want to see a change. They want to see more consistency and predictability, which in turn brings stability and efficiency to the Court. Gary is even-tempered, consistent and predictable. He runs a smooth and efficient courtroom and will be a strong Municipal Court judge.

Let’s make a positive change and vote for Gary Carter for Municipal Court judge on Nov. 5.

Karen (Dietz) Fogt

Anna