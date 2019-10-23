Vote for Klingler to be Clinton Township fiscal officer

To the editor:

Join me in voting Amy Klingler for Clinton Township fiscal officer.

Amy Moloney Klingler will do a fantastic job as fiscal officer for Clinton Township residents. With more than 30 years of experience at the Ohio Lottery, Amy has the necessary skills to execute the duties of role. I’m confident that Amy’s experience, coupled with her compassion and drive to serve the community, will be a tremendous benefit to the residents of Clinton Township.

Anyone that has had the opportunity to meet Amy will attest to her kindness, generosity, and commitment to service. She exemplifies the character we should expect from our elected officials. I’m proud to be able to call her a neighbor and a friend.

Please consider casting your vote for Amy Klingler to be Clinton Township’s fiscal officer.

Bill O’Leary

Sidney