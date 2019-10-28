Vote ‘Yes’ on the street levy

To the editor:

Since 2010, the city of Sidney has paved or micro-surfaced 71 miles of roads with the help of a temporary income tax levy. Residents and businesses alike have benefited from the improved street infrastructure, but the job is not yet completed. The current road improvement levy will expire at the end of 2019.

By voting “YES” on the city of Sidney street improvement levy, you will provide the funding needed to continue this important work. About 40 percent of the streets still need improvements and voting YES on the street levy will assure that the roads will be properly maintained for years to come.

The Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) believes that renewing the street levy is critical to maintaining and growing our economic base. On behalf of the SSEP Board of Trustees, we encourage you to vote YES for the Sidney street improvement levy.

Sincerely,

James Hill

Executive director

Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership