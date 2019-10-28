Vote for Klingler for Clinton Township fiscal officer

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Amy Klingler’s campaign for Clinton Township fiscal officer. Amy Klingler has been a friend of mine for over three years. I primarily became friends with Amy through the Shelby County BOCCE League and through mutual friends. I have enjoyed many gatherings that Amy has put together throughout the years, as she is a great host. She is very organized, fun and goes above and beyond to make certain her guests have a wonderful experience.

I can vouch that Amy is an extremely trustworthy, organized and a giving person. She, along with a group of friends, take time to visit families throughout the holidays and make their holidays extra special with delivering Christmas carols and gifts. Amy has volunteered her time to many organizations, many individuals in various ways and donated to many local organizations annually. She recently retired from a 30 year career that she was very dedicated to and passionate about throughout the years. Amy is very committed to any task that she undertakes and follows through with getting things done in a timely manner, with the up-most attention to detail.

I am very grateful for the friendship that I share with Amy and I am completely certain that she is the person for the job as Clinton Township Fiscal Officer.

Kind Regards,

Penny J. Roe

Anna