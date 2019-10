To the editor:

People want to vote for leaders who represent them. Which is why we have partisan primaries in Shelby County. All judges have to be fair and impartial in their decisions, but they are also community leaders. It is important t0 have a judge who shares our valued, and I have a lot of respect for Gary Carter for being open about his values. Please vote for Gary Carter on Nov. 5.

James Liggett

Sidney