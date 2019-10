To the editor:

Writing in favor of Gary Carter for judge. I had the opportunity meeting him. What a great fellow. Before I even knew he was running for judge I thought what a great man. Then after reading up on him what a good judge he would make. Also met his wife Pam and thought what a family man he is. I told him the last Carter I voted for was Jimmy Carter. I do feel Gary has high values. Please vote for him!

Dick Vondenhuevel

Sidney