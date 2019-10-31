Vote for Moloney Klingler for fiscal officer

To the editor:

Amy Moloney Klingler is true and dedicated to everything she does. She has worked in several local business as a manger or in an accounting role. Her years with the Ohio Lottery Commission has given her the experience needed to carry out the job of the Clinton Township fiscal officer. I know Amy will be excellent at the job, as she is with anything that she takes on. She is someone that will represent Clinton Township and its resident with great pride and admirable performance.

Cast your vote for someone that is trustworthy and dedicated to the residents and the township.

Shelly Lillard

Sidney