Reader responds to recent editorial

To the editor:

I am responding to “Time to stop undermining Ohio’s public education.” If Superintendent Humble fears losing funds to private or parochial schools, he needs to find where the schools are actually hemoraghing and interview the parents who are taking advantage of the EdChoice program before they leave. Why are those kids leaving? Are the kids dealing with bullying that despite all efforts by the parents is not being addressed? Is it due to the curriculum not being tough (or lax) enough to challenge the students? Is there a personality conflict between staff and student, especially since now all elementary grades are not in seperate schools that is not being addressed? Are there other issues NOT being addressed, like schools being social experinments, instead of helping kids learn and grow, according to community standards? Until you find out the real issues and address those, EdChoice should be the least of your worries!

Rebecca Reed

Sidney