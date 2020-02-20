Vote for Frye for sheriff

To the editor:

I support Jim Frye for Shelby County sheriff. He has extensive and first-hand experience in local law enforcement since 1988 and had previous experience elsewhere prior to that. He is vested in our communities in Shelby County. Jim shares my values as an honest, fair, and compassionate person. He is courteous and engaging to all people. He advocates for our second amendment rights, our children and our elderly.

Jim is also a hard-working, intelligent man who is dedicated to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the people of Shelby County. So, with proud enthusiasm I endorse Jim Frye for our next Shelby County Sheriff!

Tina Bryant

Sidney