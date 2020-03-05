Elect James R. Frye for sheriff

To the editor:

This letter is written to endorse the candidacy of Chief Deputy James R. Frye to be elected Shelby County Sheriff on the Republican Primary Ballot on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

I had the privilege of serving in the Ohio House of Representatives for 12 terms. During that time we got to know each other and I came to realize that he is the consummate law professional. James has unbelievable experience in law enforcement. He was a Marine, Police Chief of Jackson Center, and he has been the Chief Deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department for nine years. James has worked for and been taught by one of the most competent Sheriffs in Shelby County history, Sheriff John Lenhart, who is a past national Sheriff of the year.

In my time in the legislature, many laws were passed at the state and national levels that, coupled with tremendous societal attitude changes, have made law enforcement difficult to manage. James Frye possesses the intelligence, temperament, leadership experience, and streets smarts to continue to provide safety and security for the citizens of Shelby County. James is a Patriot and family man who understands and lives Shelby County values, which will help guide his leadership as Sheriff.

For these reasons, I urge Shelby County Republicans to vote for and elect James R. Frye Shelby County Sheriff on the Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Primary Ballot.

Sincerely,

Jim Buchy

Greenville