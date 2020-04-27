Support medical professionals with federal funding

To the editor:

One angle to this pandemic that many have failed to realize is the economic toll that many of our local health care professionals have taken. Under the governor’s orders, non-essential services were asked to be put on hold to preserve PPE. To do this, many of our family physicians, eye doctors, and dentists have all closed to oblige with the projected needs.

Six weeks is a long time to operate with very limited income, and many practitioners are on the verge of financial collapse. We need a strong medical community to exist when the restrictions are lifted and health care needs rise. I ask Congressman Jordan and Senator Portman to support our medical professionals with federal funding and support.

Sincerely,

Bill Zimmerman Jr.

Sidney