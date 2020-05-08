Parish life continues in pandemic

To the editor:

May the peace of Jesus Christ continue to sustain you during this difficult time. Be assured of my prayers for you and your family as we live in the pandemic. I hope that you have heard that the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have extended the suspension of public Masses through Friday, May 29. Hopefully we will be returning the weekend of May 30/31 for the celebration of Pentecost.

Despite the suspension of public Masses, life in the parish continues. Here are some things that I want to share with you:

Daily Mass is live-streamed through the Petersburg Parishes Facebook page at 8:00am Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered at St. Joseph on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. Please use the side entrance for confession and try to touch as few surfaces as possible.

On Friday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. there is a drive-in Holy Hour in the parking lot of Immaculate Conception. During this hour there will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, and recitation of the Rosary.

If you or your loved one is in need of the Anointing of the Sick, please call the parish office and Father Jarred or I will make necessary arrangements.

Please “follow” or “like” the Petersburg Parishes FaceBook page as we post a daily reflection, have live sessions with Fr. Jarred and me, and make other announcements.

We are utilizing a new communication tool called Flocknote. If you aren’t signed up yet, please do so by going to petersburgparishes.flocknote.com. You can sign up for communication through different groups including your particular parish, adoration chapels, CCD, Theologically Thirsty Thursday, and more. It only takes a moment.

We haven’t produced a full bulletin in over a month. Currently our bulletin provider has shut down their printing press. Beginning this upcoming Sunday (May 9) we will be producing an electronic bulletin. This will be sent through Flocknote. If you would like a print copy, we will print them and place them at the Church entrances.

Please continue to financially support your parish. You can give in three different ways: 1) mail your envelope to the parish office (the address is on the left). 2) Set up a bill payment through your bank (this does not cost your parish anything). 3) Sign up for online giving at Petersburgparishes.org/give (the parish is charged fees in this system).

Thank you for your continued prayers and I look forward to seeing you in the near future.

Sincerely in Christ,

The Rev. Sean Wilson

Petersburg Parishes pastor