To the editor:

In the fullness of my 77 years I can look back and see what has changed for the better and worse. There are 3 areas that give me concern. Faith, family, and education.

It seems to me that the Christian Church in America, and around the world, has fallen into a slumber. Maybe this pandemic will awaken it.

Family is the building block of our society. Our country has elevated the woman single family head of household to an almost point of idolatry. Science tells us that 2 parent households give children a better chance to succeed in life.

Education has been set adrift because parents do not participate in their children’s education. Civics and history are no longer taught, Just like penmanship was abandoned. Parents, get involved.

Larry Grieshop

Sidney