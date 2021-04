To the editor:

I read the response CXS gave the paper. I live in Kirkwood and have put up with this train rumbling for about 4 days. I understand having to keep fluids warm, but that doesn’t say why it’s parked there for 4days. Trains come and go all the time. Sometimes they park for 20-12 hours, not 4days. I don’t feel keep fluids warm is a sufficient answered as to why 4days.

Linda Whittle

Sidney