Support the Sidney City Schools levy

To the editor:

The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County (WP) has been working closely with Sidney City Schools (SCS) since 2014 when they became the first Shelby County district to implement dedicated workforce development curricula for their students. Kudos to the SCS administration for their forward-thinking efforts aimed to address employment skills and local career opportunities. Today almost every 7th and 8th grader at Sidney Middle School completes a nine-week workforce course. Then at the high school level, students develop skills in career tech classes, with interaction from WP company representatives who introduce local jobs. Quite honestly, what SHS offers in the way of career tech pathways is very impressive and they lead the county in offerings.

The Workforce Partnership organization is funded by private industry and we partner with education leaders to develop a stronger emerging workforce pipeline for local careers. Shelby County has the highest percentage of manufacturing jobs per capita in Ohio, which means that homegrown talent is important to our local industries’ success.

Your investment in our youth is needed. A strong school is foundational in preparing productive citizens who will positively contribute to the community. On May 4th, please show your support and vote YES for the Sidney City Schools Earned Income Tax Levy.

To learn more, visit Sidney City Schools Levy site: https://www.sidneyschoolslevy.org/.

Martin (Mick) Given, WP Board Chair

Deb McDermott, WP Director