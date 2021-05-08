Thanks for supporting library

The Piqua Public Library would like to thank the citizens of Piqua for voting “Yes” to renew the library’s levy. The final vote was 70% in favor of the levy passing. These funds will go toward maintaining library operations so our staff may continue to serve our patrons.

This community support will allow the Library to remain a place to borrow books or use the computer and a place to connect with friends, share smiles, or have a short chat with your favorite librarian.

— Courtney Denning, Marketing Coordinator

Piqua Public Library