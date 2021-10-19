Vote Dickman for Sidney City School Board

To the editor:

Without any hesitation, Greg Dickman is the best candidate for the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Greg has vast experience in running a business as well as supporting education. I have been in the field of Education for over twenty-five years and have known Greg for over 10 years. His commitment to the success of educators, students, and the community is evident in the many hours he has invested his time helping students become successful in the Sidney community. Greg is not all talk, he puts in the time and has also has supported educational endeavors with donations as needed. His experience and knowledge will lead to nothing less than a tremendous benefit to the school district. Vote for Greg Dickman as he needs us, and Sidney School Board needs him!

Sincerely,

Scott Naill

Educator

Springfield