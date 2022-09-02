Rodriguez receives election support

To the editor:

Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.

Sophia is determined to win this race, and she is determined to serve these midwestern Ohio communities in a way we have not seen before. She wants to fight for better equitable school funding for our rural and city areas, and this shows in her endorsement from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees and Ohio Federation of Teachers. She understands the importance of uplifting our small businesses by supporting us in tax breaks and employee benefits. When we elect Sophia Rodriguez we are putting our taxpayer money back into our communities and investing in the people of Ohio’s 84th district!

Fighting for this district has been and continues to be an uphill battle, but it is one we are willing to fight! Campaign volunteers mailed thousands of hand stuffed envelopes to voters across the district. We are now gearing up to send thousands of handwritten postcards. We have a chance to win this district, and put the US back in ColumbUS!

Kyle Bruce

Celina