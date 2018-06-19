American Legion: Sidney Post 217 blanks Piqua Post 184

PIQUA — After losing a four-run lead against Piqua Post 184 in an American Legion game at Custenborder Field last Wednesday, Sidney Post 217 made sure there was no rally in the second meeting between the teams on Monday at Hardman Field.

Dan Kearns and Evan Monnier combined to shut out Post 184 in a 4-0 win. Sidney Post 217 improved to 10-10 overall with the win and 2-1 in Western Ohio League play.

Sidney got the only run it would need in the top of the first off Austin Rutledge.

Austin McLain singled and stole second and third. After Dion Puthoff walked, Piqua catcher Howie Ludwig threw Puthoff out trying to steal, with McLain staying at third. Hunter Cohee had a fielder’s choice grounder to score McLain and make it 1-0.

Piqua Post 184’s Will Eversole had a leadoff double in the first, but with one out was thrown out at home on a strike from Zach Griesdorn in right field on Rylee Deitsch’s single.

Griesdorn had a triple for Sidney Post 217 in the second but was stranded. Logan Harris had a double for Piqua Post 184 in the second and reached third with no out before Kearns used two strikeouts and a pop up to get out of the jam.

Sidney made it 2-0 in the third when Jack Dapore homered over the left-field fence.

Chase Humphrey had a double with one out in the fourth on a misplayed ball, but Piqua could not score.

In the fifth, Post 217’s Tyler McClay singled and Dapore walked before a McLain had a two-run single to make it 4-0. Piqua Post 184’s Kaden Walker walked and Eversole singled before a ground out ended the threat.

Sidney threatened to score in the sixth, but Ludwig threw a third runner out stealing and Piqua got a 6-4-3 double play from Deitsch to Walker to Harris with runners on first and third and one out to end the inning.

Monnier relieved Kearns in the sixth and Deitsch singled and Humphrey reached on an error. But, a strikeout and a double play, with McLain catching a line drive and stepping on second, ended the threat.

In the Piqua seventh, Jake Trent had a single and moved to second, before Monnier completed the shutout.

Rutledge went the distance on the mound for Piqua, allowing just five hits. He struck out four, walked two and hit one batter. Piqua committed three errors on defense behind him.

Kearns had five strikeouts for Post 217.

Post 217 goes 3-2 in Ohio State Championships

Post 217 went 3-2 in games in Ohio State Championships over the weekend at West Chester Performance Complex in Cincinnati.

Post 217 lost 6-1 to Cincinnati Hurricanes. Hunter Cohee drove in Austin McClain for the squad’s run.

Sidney beat Monroe Swarm 6-0. Tyler Louden and Noah Richard combined in the shutout and allowed three hits. Zach Griesdorn was 2 for 4 with a double, Kyle Noble was 2 for 3 with a double and Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 3.

Post 217 beat Flash baseball 9-0 in five innings. Cohee threw a no hitter with seven strikeouts. Noble was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple while McClain scored three runs.

The squad beat Grizzlies Baseball 4-3. Griesdorn was the winning pitcher and drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Dion Puthoff was 2 for 3 with a double while Noble had a double.

Sidney Post 217 lost 10-2 to Gem City Throwbacks. Noble had a triple and Noah Richard had a double.

Game vs. Van Wert cancelled

Post 217’s game against Van Wert Post 178 scheduled for Tuesday at Custenborder Field was cancelled due to thunderstorms that rolled through the area.

Up next

Post 217 will play next on Thursday at Greenville Post 140. The squad will travel to Lancaster Post 11 on Saturday for a doubleheader.

Piqua Post 184's Rylee Deitsch, left, puts the tag on Sidney Post 217's Hunter Cohee during an American Legion baseball game on Monday at Hardman Field in Piqua.

Daniel Kearns, Evan Monnier combine to pitch shutout