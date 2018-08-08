Tuesday roundup: Minster, Fort Loramie finish 1st, 2nd in Cardinal Invite

MINSTER — Minster and Fort Loramie took first and second in New Bremen’s Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Wildcats were first in the 13-team invitational with 319, while Fort Loramie was second with 332. Versailles finished fifth with 354 and Jackson Center finished sixth with 356. Botkins finished seventh, Anna finished eighth, Houston was ninth, Lehman Catholic was 10th, New Bremen was 11th, New Knoxville finished 12th and Russia was 13th.

Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman was medalist with a two-over 74. Pleiman shot a 38 on the front nine, aided by an eagle chip-in on the eighth hole. He shot an even par 36 on the back side with one birdie and one bogey.

Grant Voisard led Minster with a 76. Joseph Magoto shot 78, Grant Koenig shot 80 and Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 85.

Aside from Pleiman, Mitchell Puthoff had 80 for the Redskins while Eli Rosengarten and Devin Raterman each had 89.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with a 77. Austin Pleiman shot 90, Will Eversole shot 92 and Alex Keiser had 95.

Trent Platfoot had Jackson Center’s best score with an 82. Jordan Rizzo shot 87, Chris Elchert had a 92 and Carson Regula had 95.

Botkins had 365. Nick Fischio led the Trojans with 77, while Alex Bajwa had 93, Jameson Meyer had 95 and Isaac Cisco had 100.

Anna was eighth with 369. Cole Maurer, Bryce Cobb and Bryce Havenar each shot 91 while Carter Gordon shot 96.

Houston had 388. Tyler Kies had 93, Nathan Stangel had 96, Cole Pitchford had 98 and Collin Walker and Jon Steiner each had 101.

Lehman Catholic had 401. Mike Rossman led the Cavaliers with 93, Cole Gilardi and Alex Keller each shot 96 and Brandyn Sever had 116.

New Bremen was 11th with 408. Cole Hemmelgarn had 88, Jared Bergman had 103, Devon Thieman had 106 and Mitchell Moeller had 111.

New Knoxville had 415. Sam Anspach had 91, Ray Newton had 95, Trent Lehman had 105 and Max Henschen had 124.

Russia had 421. Drew Sherman led the Raiders with 91, while Evan Coverstone had 102, Christian Stueve had 108 and Max Bohman had 120.

Sidney finishes 5th in Ross Hogue Invitational

The Yellow Jackets came in fifth with a 367 at the Ross Hogue Invitational, which was hosted by Indian Lake at Cherokee Hills on Tuesday.

The “bandana brothers” Trey Werntz and Ben Spangler led Sidney with 83 and 84, respectively.

“Trey’s (score) is incredible since he just started playing competitive golf,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “Ben struggled on the back 9, which is typical at the beginning of the season.”

Mitchell Larger and Brandan Rose each shot 95 to finish Sidney’s scoring.

“Larger has been playing good,” Rippey said. “Larger missed many putts, but that is expected when it is so early in the season. Rose was striking the ball well, and he will need to continue that throughout the year.

Will Klepinger shot a 98 in his first invitational, while Nick Zerkle shot a 101.

MONDAY RESULTS

Lehman Catholic 211, Ridgemont 236

The Cavaliers started the season with a win over Ridgemont on Monday at Piqua County Club. Cole Gilardi led Lehman with 45, while Mikey Rossman had 54 and Brandyn Sever and Alex Keller each shot 56.

Zach Pleiman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_DSC_0283-copy.jpg Zach Pleiman

Sidney comes in 5th at Ross Hogue Invite

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.