Monday/Tuesday roundup: Botkins boys golf beats Anna

SIDNEY — The Trojans beat Anna 181-186 in a Shelby County Athletic League match at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Tuesday.

Nick Fischio led Botkins with 37, while Alex Bajwa shot 45, Jameson Meyer shot 51 and Isaac Cisco shot 53.

Cole Maurer led Anna with 45. Bryce Cobb had 46, Spencer McClay had 47 and Lucas Poeppelman had 48.

Fairlawn 185, Riverside 202

The Jets won a nonconference match at Cherokee Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Skylar Piper was medalist with a 43. Chester Hughes shot 44 and Kyle Peters and Jackson Jones each shot 49.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 46. Brody Rhoads shot 49, Zane Rose shot 52 and Jaxon Heath shot 55.

Versailles 175, Lehman Catholic 209

The Tigers won a match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Connor VanSkyock led the Tigers with 38, while Ales Keiser shot 45 and Austin Pleiman and Isaac White both had 46.

Cole Gilardi led the Cavaliers with 44. Mike Rossman shot 48, Brandyn Sever shot 56 and John Gagnet shot 61.

Houston 183, New Knoxville 203

The Wildcats won a match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks. No Houston scores were submitted.

Ray Newton and Sam Anspach led New Knoxville with 43s.

Girls golf

Riverside second in tri-match

The Pirates came in second in a tri-match against Benjamin Logan and North Union on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Dana Jones led the Pirates with 39, while Mareana Steely shot 48, Kalin Kreglow shot 49 and Mia Stallard shot 63.

Girls tennis

St. Marys 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Tuesday at St. Marys.

Hailey New lost at first singles 6-0 and 6-1, Alyssa Chavez lost at second singles by two 6-0 scores and Mara Hecht won 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost at first doubles 6-0 and 6-1 while Ireland Ike and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0 and 6-1 at second doubles.

MONDAY RESULTS

Boys golf

Fort Loramie finishes 2nd, Anna 3rd at Waynesfield-Goshen Invite

It was the fourth year Waynesfield-Goshen hosted an invitational and the fourth year Fort Loramie finished runner-up in the tournament at Praire View Golf Club.

The Redskins shot 329, one shot behind winner St. Marys. They were edged out by Anna by one stroke in the invitational last year.

Anna was third with 340, Jackson Center was fourth with 343, Botkins was fifth with 359, Lehman Catholic was sixth with 369, Fairlawn was seventh with 375, Russia was 10th with 407 and Riverside was 11th with 436.

Botkins’ Nick Fischio and Lehman’s Cole Gilardi tied as medalists with 74.

Fort Loramie was led by Zach Pleiman with 79. Devin Ratermann had 82, Mitchell Puthoff shot 83 and Eli Rosengarten shot 88.

Jordan Rizzo shot 83 for Jackson Center, which had a 343 team score. Trent Platfoot shot 84, Christopher Elchert had 87 and TJ Esser shot 89.

Botkins was fifth with 359. Aside from Fischio, Isaac Cisco shot 93, Jameson Meyer shot 95 and Jack Dietz and Alex Bajwa both had 97.

Lehman was sixth with 369. Aside from Gilardi, Mikey Rossman had 89, Alex Keller had 99 and Brandyn Sever shot 107.

Fairlawn was seventh with 375. Jackson Jones and Skylar Piper led the squad with 91s, while Kyle Peters shot 95 and Doug Wright had 98.

Russia was 10th with 407. Drew Sherman had 83, Evan Coverstone shot 96, Max Bohman shot 110 and Christian Stueve shot 118.

Riverside was 11th with 436. John Zumberger shot 96, Zane Rose had 110, Brody Rhoads had 111 and Jaxon Heath shot 119.

Houston 192, Fort Recovery 203

The Wildcats earned a win in a nine-hole match at Mercer County Elks Golf Course. Collin Walker led Houston with a 44 while Cole Pitchford had 47.

Versailles 167, Marion Local 199

The Tigers beat Marion Local at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Will Eversole led Versailles with 39. Connor VanSkyock shot 41, Austin Pleiman had 42 and Alex Keiser shot 45.

New Knoxville 207, New Bremen 217

New Knoxville defeated New Bremen on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Leading the way for the Rangers was Ray Newton and Sam Anspach, who both shot 51s. Low man for the match was Cole Hemmelgarn of New Bremen with a 49.

Girls golf

Riverside 217, Fairbanks 239

Riverside’s Dana Jones was the match medalist at Marysville Golf Course with a 47. Kalin Kreglow shot 50, Mia Stallard shot 56 and Kara Kauffman shot 64.

Girls tennis

Milton-Union 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost their season opener on Monday in West Milton.

Hailey New lost at first singles 6-0 and 6-1, Alyssa Chavez lost at second singles by two 6-0 scores and Mara Hecht lost at third singles 6-0 and 6-2.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreak) at first doubles. Ireland Ike and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

