Tuesday roundup: Russia rallies for 3-2 win over Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Russia rallied from an early deficit to beat Fort Loramie 3-2 in a Shelby County Athletic League volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Redskins won the first two games by 25-20 scores. After Fort Loramie led most of the third set, Russia rallied late to win 27-25. The Raiders then won the last two 25-16 and 15-11 to take the match.

“Girls found a way to win,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “We came out really flat, but the girls picked it up and found a way to win that fifth set.”

Ashley Scott led Russia with 11 kills and had four blocks and eight digs. Laurissa Poling had six kills, 13 digs and a team-high seven blocks. Jess York had four kills and four blocks, Kendall Monnin had 22 digs and Jenna Cordonnier had 23 assists and 18 digs.

Ava Sholtis and Marissa Meiring each had 10 kills for Fort Loramie, while Kenzie Hoelscher had seven. Meiring had 20 digs and Emily Austin had 11. Aleah Frilling led the team with 21 assists, while Maya Maurer had 13.

“We just didn’t get the job done,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “We missed six serves in the third set and gave Russia all they needed to turn the momentum to their side. It’s frustrating, but we learned a tremendous amount about the team tonight that is only going to help us down the road.”

Anna 3, Fairlawn 0

Anna coach Kelli Zumberger picked up her 100th career win in a home SCAL victory over Fairlawn on Tuesday. The Rockets won 25-13, 25-15, 25-6.

Emma Meyer led Anna with 15 kills and three block assists while Lauren Barhorst and Macy Wiktorowski each had five kills. Lexi Wells had 30 assists and a team-high eight digs. Abby Counts and Liz Michael each had seven digs.

This story will be updated with Fairlawn statistics later this afternoon.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

The Tigers beat Houston 25-5, 25-19 and 25-13 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 19 kills while Caroline Frieders had 10, Sarah Clark had eight and Elizabeth Hickey had seven. Frieders had 28 assists and seven digs and Katelyn Sosby had 16 digs.

Catryn Mohler led Houston with five kills while Alyssa Kemp had three. Kemp had 10 digs and eight assists, while Allisen Foster had 12 digs. Hannah Bixler had 11 digs, Mohler had eight digs, Olivia Bowser had 10 digs and Mariah Booher had three blocks.

Riverside 3, Troy Christian 2

The Pirates won the fifth set of a nonconference game 15-9 on Tuesday in Troy to claim a victory over the Eagles. Riverside won the second set 25-22 and third 25-17 while Troy Christian won the first and fourth games by 25-16 scores.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 10 kills while Shelby Giles had eight. Alli Knights had 16 digs.

Marion Local 3, Lehman Catholic 1

No statistics were reported.

Girls soccer

Anna 7, Newton 1

The Rockets shutout streak may have ended, but they continued their streak of lopsided wins by dominating Newton on Tuesday.

Taylor Noll scored two goals for Anna while Taylor Kauffmann and Sarah Ham each scored two. Kauffmann had one assist.

Savanna Hostetler had five saves.

Other scores: Botkins 0, Allen East 0.

Boys soccer

Sidney 1, Xenia 1

The Yellow Jackets tied Xenia in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Braden Guinther scored the Yellow Jackets’ goal on an assist from Matt Joos.

“We played extremely well tonight and led the most of the game, but with 1:50 left Xenia played a really good through ball and tied the score,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We will look at the film to see what happened on the Xenia’s goal, but outside of that one breakdown we played great.

“We out-possessed them probably 65-45, so we are getting better at playing possession, and give credit to Xenia. They hung in there and played a good game. They always play us good, no matter what their record is. We are still a really young team that is still learning to play at this level.”

Sidney (2-1-1, 1-0-1 GWOC American North) plays next at home on Saturday against Bellefontaine.

“This will be another game that we have to be ready to play. They are a good team,” Fridley said.

Lima Central Catholic 4, New Knoxville 3

The Rangers tried to rally with two late goals in the second half, but Central Catholic held on to earn a Western Ohio Soccer League victory on Tuesday.

Joseph Baende, Chris Covert and Jose Maria Rabadan each scored a goal for the Rangers. Maria Rabadan and Patrick Covert each had one assist.

Other scores: Lima Temple Christian 13, Fairlawn 0.

Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Fairborn 0

The Yellow Jackets dominated Fairborn in a GWOC American League match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Hailey New won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Mara Hecht won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen won 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles while Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

The win evens Sidney’s overall record to 3-3 and pushes its league record to 2-0.

Lehman Catholic 5, Springfield Catholic Central 0

The Cavaliers dominated Catholic Central in a nonleague match on Tuesday.

Claire Larger won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Sarah Gibson won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-0 at third singles.

Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles and Brieanna Werling and Mary Lins won 7-5, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Nice bounce-back win for us after the tough loss last night (to Sidney),” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Freshman Mary Lins had her first-ever varsity win tonight. She stepped in for Shannon Staley, who was out sick, and played very well. Our singles all played smart and first doubles put their volleys away and finished their shots well, which is something we have been working on.”

Boys golf

Botkins 180, Russia 221

Botkins picked up an SCAL win on Tuesday.

Nick Fischio led the Trojans with 42, while Alex Bajwa shot 44, Jameson Meyer had 45 and Isaac Cisco had 49.

Drew Sherman led Russia with 51 on Tuesday. Evan Coverstone shot 53, Christian Stueve shot 57 and Grant Saunders shot 60.

Anna 174, Houston 188

The Rockets won an SCAL match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb led the Rockets with 38, while Cole Maurer shot 43, Bryce Havenar shot 44 and Spencer McClay shot 49.

Tyler Keis led Houston with 42. Cole Pitchford and Jon Steiner had 48 while Nathan Stangel had 50.

Jackson Center wins Riverside tri-match

The Tigers won a tri-match hosted by Riverside on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills. Jackson Center had a 185 team score, while Emmanuel Christian had 211 to edge Riverside for second by one stroke.

Jackson Center’s Trent Platfoot was medalist with 44. Jordan Rizzo shot 45, Carson Regula shot 46 and both TJ Esser and Christopher Elchert had 50.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 50. Jayden Burchett had 52, Zane Rose had 54 and Jaxon Heath had 56.

Anna coach Kelli Zumberger picks up 100th career win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

