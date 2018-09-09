Saturday roundup: Sidney volleyball earns road win at Northmont

CLAYTON — Sidney improved to 6-4 on Saturday with a five-set win over Northmont. Down 2-1, the Yellow Jackets won the fourth set 25-18 and fifth 15-13 to claim the match.

Northmont won the first game 25-23 and third 25-19, while Sidney won the second 25-21.

Arielle Snider knocked down 19 kills, while Darien McBride and Alina Kindle drilled nine and eight, respectively. Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 35 assists, setting a perfect 113-of-113 and recorded seven kills of her own.

Abby Nuss led the defense with 18 digs and Allie Herrick added 14. Snider scored six blocks, while Bockrath and Cassidy Truesdale each recorded a solo block. Payton Boshears served 18-of-20 with three aces, while Kindle and Nuss each landed two.

Houston 3, Bradford 0

The Wildcats picked up their second consecutive win on Saturday with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 nonconference win at Bradford.

Allisen Foster led Houston with eight kills while Catryn Mohler had six and Mariah Booher had five. Alyssa Kemp had 28 assists, two aces and two kills while Hannah Hollinger had four kills and two blocks. Hayden Riesenbeck had two digs, two kills and a block, Hannah Bixler had 15 digs and Olivia Bowser had 11 digs.

Minster 3, Celina 1

The Wildcats earned a 25-19, 25-21, 19-25 and 25-18 nonconference win on Saturday.

Danielle Barhorst had 17 kills for Minster while Averi Wolf had 10 and Ava Sharp had eight. Emily Stubbs had 22 digs and three aces, Sharp had 15 digs, Brooke Wolf had 12 assists and Kaitlyn Wolf had 22 digs and 24 assists. Macy Gehret led the Wildcats with four blocks.

Arcanum 3, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost 25-7, 25-15 and 25-17 in a nonconference match on Saturday. Allison Knight had 10 digs and Shelby Giles had six kills.

Marion Local 3, Anna 0

The Flyers defeated Anna 25-9, 25-23, 25-19 on Saturday in nonconference action.

No statistics were reported.

Rain washes out boys soccer, golf

The rain that came through the area over the weekend caused several soccer and boys golf events to be canceled or postponed on Saturday.

Sidney’s boys soccer game at St. Marys was postponed to a date to be announced. Jackson Center’s home match against Newton was also postponed to a date to be announced.

Anna’s boys golf team was scheduled to play in Springfield Shawnee’s David Christoff Memorial at Reid Park in Springfield. The Memorial was moved to Sept. 22.

Botkins and Versailles were scheduled to compete in the Franklin-Monroe Jet Invitational. It was canceled.

Houston, Minster volleyball squads pick up nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

