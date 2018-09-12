Tuesday roundup: Anna volleyball battles back, beats Fort Loramie

ANNA — Anna won the fourth and fifth set of a Shelby County Athletic League volleyball match against Fort Loramie on Tuesday to earn a 3-2 win.

The Rockets won the fourth game 25-21 and the fifth game 15-12. They won the first game 25-23, while Fort Loramie won the second 25-22 and third 25-19.

Emma Meyer led Anna with 21 kills while Macy Wiktorowski had eight and Madison Roe had six. Lexi Wells — who played in her first game after injuring an ankle against Jackson Center last Thursday — led Anna with 40 assists. Liz Michael had 14 digs, Wells had 13 and Lindsey Barhorst had 12. Meyer had three solo blocks and three block assists.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with 18 kills while Marissa Meiring had 17. Chloe Stang had six and Jada Drees had five. Maya Maurer had 24 assists while Aleah Frilling had 18 assists and eight digs. Emily Austin led Fort Loramie with 25 digs while Meiring had 16.

Sidney 3, Xenia 0

The Yellow Jackets won their fifth match in a row with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-9 win at Xenia on Tuesday.

Arielle Snider and Alina Kindle led Sidney with eight and seven kills, respectively, while Darien McBride chipped in four. McBride, Snider, and Faith Bockrath each recorded a solo block. Bockrath set up the offense with 22 assists, setting 62-of-63.

Snider owned the serving line, firing off nine aces on 27-of-29 serves. Payton Boshears and Allie Herrick led the defense with 11 digs each. Abby Nuss contributed four digs and three aces.

Fairlawn 3, Houston 1

Fairlawn beat Houston 25-13, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-19 in a home SCAL match on Tuesday.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 17 kills and had eight digs. Jessie Abke had 12 kills and 18 digs, Allison Roush had five digs and Taylor Lessing had 30 assists.

Hayden Riesenbeck led Houston with eight kills while Catryn Mohler and Mackenzie Wenrick had six. Alyssa Kemp had 28 assists, six aces and seven digs. Hannah Bixler had eight digs, Olivia Bowser had 30 digs and three assists and Mariah Booher had 10 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Botkins 0

Jackson Center beat Botkins 25-12, 25-9 and 25-17 in a road SCAL match on Tuesday.

Raquel Kessler led the Tigers with 10 kills, two blocks, three aces and six digs. Caroline Frieders had 16 assists, four aces and six digs. Katie Sosby had 10 digs, Ashley Mullenhour had nine assists and Sarah Clark had six kills and five aces.

Janell Greve had 11 digs and six kills while Meg Russell had nine digs and Brielle Boroff had two aces.

St. Henry 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference volleyball match on Tuesday 25-12, 25-10 and 25-15.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with 10 kills and six digs. Olivia Lucia had eight kills and seven digs, Alexis Snipes had 15 assists and Abby Schutt had seven digs.

New Bremen 3, Lincolnview 0

The Cardinals beat Lincolnview 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Rachel Kremer and Taylor Paul each led the Cardinals with 10 kills. Paul had seven aces, Blake Snider had 10 digs, Abbi Thieman had 22 assists, Macy Puthoff had six kills and four blocks, Josie Reinhart had five kills, Ashton Heitkamp and Claire Pape each had four kills and Madison Pape had 13 assists.

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

Minster beat St. Marys 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

Danielle Barhorst led the Wildcats with 16 kills and had 11 digs and three blocks. Lilly Pelletier had seven kills and Ava Sharp had six. Kaitlyn Wolf had three aces and 18 assists, Emily Stubbs had 14 digs and Brooke Wolf had 18 assists.

Boys soccer

Sidney 10, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Yellow Jackets beat Trotwood 10-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Matt Joos, Braden Guinther and Noah Houts scored two goals each while Damien Jones, John Holloway, Alijah Jackson and Josh Webster each scored one. Jones, Joos and Webster each had two assists while Guinther had one.

“We played pretty well tonight against Trotwood but we still made some mistakes that we must clean up before Tipp City comes to town on Thursday,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “This was a game that we were expecting to win and get some JV players a chance to play.”

New Knoxville 5, Temple Christian 5

The Rangers tied Temple Christian in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday in Lima. No statistics were reported.

Newton 5, Jackson Center 0

No information was reported.

Postponed: Troy Christian at Botkins; Belmont at Lehman Catholic.

Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 1

The Cavaliers started off a big week with a nonconference win in West Milton on Tuesday.

Grace Monnin scored a goal off an assist from Samantha Edwards, Ava Behr scored a goal off an assist from Grace Olding and Lindsey Magoteaux scored a goal off an assist from Olding.

Lehman will host Anna in a crucial Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Troy 4, Sidney 1

Sidney lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match on Tuesday.

Hailey New lost 6-2, 6-3 at first singles. Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Mara Hecht lost 6-3, 6-3 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Sara Gibson lost 6-6 (7-4 set tiebreaker), 6-0 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Sidney dropped to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in GWOC American North play with the loss.

Lehman Catholic 4, Celina 1

The Cavaliers beat Celina in a match on Tuesday.

Claire Larger won 6-4, 6-1 at first singles. Sarah Gibson won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-2 at third singles.

Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara won 6-1, 6-4 at first doubles and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-3 at second doubles.

“I was a little concerned that we would be rusty with the layoff because of all the rain lately,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We hadn’t practiced or played since last Wednesday. But our girls played really well and Claire and Angela won some long games to win their first sets and then cruised to wins. Was a good overall performance from our kids.”

Boys golf

Fort Loramie 169, Botkins 205

The Redskins beat a shorthanded Botkins squad in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Zach Pleiman led the Redskins with 39 while Eli Rosengarten shot 42, Mitchell Puthoff shot 43 and Devin Ratermann shot 45.

Alex Bajwa led Botkins with 47. Jameson Meyer and Jack Dietz both shot 52 and Isaac Cisco shot 54. The Trojans were without defending SCAL player of the year Nick Fischio, who was held out due to injury.

Minster 167, Lima Central Catholic 188

Minster won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Oaks Golf Club in Lima.

Grant Koenig led the Wildcats with 41 while Grant Voisard, Joseph Magoto and Logan Lazier each shot 42.

Girls golf

New Bremen 200, Fort Recovery 246

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Amy Balster and Caylie Hall each shot 48 for New Bremen while Sarah Parker shot 50 and Katlyn Broerman shot 54.

Emma Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_0682.jpg Emma Meyer

Sidney earns 5th consecutive win, Fairlawn beats Houston

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.